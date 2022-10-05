Paul Pavletich
JACKSONVILLE — Paul Sayble Pavletich, 77, entered into eternal life on Monday, October 3, 2022. A memorial service is scheduled on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Trinity Episcopal Church in Jacksonville with Rt. Reverend M.L. Agnew officiating. Well wishers are welcome at the family residence Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 5:00PM - 7:00PM.
Paul was born November 21, 1944 in Jacksonville. He was amazing and full of charisma. He was incredibly kind, welcoming, generous, the life of the party and a kid at heart. There aren’t enough words to describe how contagious his joy was. He never met anyone he didn’t like. He was very thoughtful, never forgot a birthday and made sure you had a card every year.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Time spent with friends and family filled his cup. He lived a full life and had a story for every occasion. He was great raconteur and loved sharing childhood memories. He made sure you knew about his misadventures camping in the cub scouts and walking to school barefoot. He took bare footing to the lake, enjoyed endless summers there water skiing and taking the barge out. When he was on dry land, he cheered for the Longhorns on the weekends.
Paul was proud to be a part of JHS class of 1962 and cherished his classmates. He had many nicknames: Piddy, Honest Paul (he always told it like it was) and some others we can’t mention here.
He worked in the timber industry for most of his life. He was a dedicated to his church, Trinity Episcopal, and community. He was a bright light that will be missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Ramelle Pavletich; and sister Pam Esteves. Left to cherish Paul’s memory are his loving wife of 47 years Beckie Pavletich of Jacksonville; children, Corey Pavletich and wife Marie of Austin, Gretchen Shank and husband Dusty of Jacksonville; and sister in-law, Debbie Hall of Tyler. He is also survived by 2 grandchildren, Cole and Stella; niece SuZan Young; and many cousins.
Honorary pallbearers are Randy Dennis, Tony Dennis, Gary Dover, Matt Idom, Clay Carter, Vaughan Mixon, Frank Dublin, Leslie Bearden, Nick Peacock, Ray Alexander, Bob Legg, and Larry Bolton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made out to Trinity Episcopal Church and mailed to P.O. Box 472, Jacksonville, Texas 75766.