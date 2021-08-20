Paul Pasterczyk
LINDALE — A memorial service for Paul Peter Pasterczyk, age 66 of Lindale, Texas, is scheduled for 2:00 PM Sunday, August 22, 2021 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas with Deacon Ruben Natera officiating. Paul passed away Friday, August 13, 2021 at his residence in Lindale, Texas. He was born in Springfield, Massachusetts on March 7, 1955 to Stephen Joseph Pasterczyk and Juanita Victoria (Garceau) Pasterczyk. He moved to Tyler, Texas in 2003 and later to Lindale, Texas in 2008. Paul owned and operated Telepro Promotional Concepts and was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Paul worked hard and enjoyed watching TV with his favorite pup Princess, going to the casino, and playing his harmonica. He was preceded in death by his parents. Paul is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Monique and Jordan Henderson of Aubrey, Texas; daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Ryan Lazar of Hawthorn Woods, Illinois; step-son, Gabriel Conti of Lindale, Texas; sisters, Sandra Lee Baker of Rocky Hill, Connecticut; Marlene Ann Bourke and husband, Michael of Katy, Texas; grandchildren, Ezekiel Savoie Henderson of Aubrey, Texas; Zahra Emmarie Henderson of Aubrey, Texas; Ava Juliette Lazar of Hawthorn Woods, Illinois; Mia Isabelle Lazar of Hawthorn Woods, Illinois; special companion, Elaine Fitzgerald of Lindale, Texas; goddaughter, Karmen Fitzgerald of Lindale, Texas; his beloved Snorkie Pup Princess; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family.