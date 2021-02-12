Paul Kevin Pike
TYLER — Memorial services for Paul Kevin Pike, 57, of Tyler will be held on February 19, 2021 at Green Acres Baptist Church at 1:00 pm with Brother David Dykes officiating. Paul passed away February 4, 2021 surrounded by his loving and heartbroken family after a lengthy battle with cancer in a Tyler hospital. Paul made the choice to be cremated, under the direction of Hilliard Funeral Home in Van, Texas.
Paul was born January 16, 1964 to Marlin and Kathryn and was the youngest of 18 children. He was raised in Tyler and continued living there into his married life and always stated that he wanted to live nowhere else. He went to school at Dogan, Douglas and John Tyler then received a double degree from Tyler junior College in Computer Science and Electronics. He worked for a family owned business, MCM Scale for over 20 years then decided to change fields and go into computers. He worked at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital for 15 years and loved his job and his coworkers like family. He was what we called a “jack of all trades” and could repair anything that he put his hands on. Computers and electronics were his biggest passion, other than his family. He also loved fishing and woodworking. He was diagnosed with stage 4 renal cell carcinoma in November 2016 and even though the average lifespan of the disease is 2-2.5 years, Paul lived 4 years and 2 months after diagnosis. We called him our hero and a beast because he would never take pain medications and he worked up until the end of December 2020 before grudgingly take a leave of absence. He was going to do everything in his power to not give up the fight!
Paul met his loving wife Laura downtown on the square and lost an arm wrestling contest so he could kiss her. That began a 34-year long love affair that produced 4 children, Christopher, Meagan, Brandon and Justin. They celebrated 33 years of marriage last August. In March 2020, Paul’s reason for fighting cancer so hard, was born. His first granddaughter, Lucie Mae, was the apple of his eye and her Poppy loved nothing more than spending time cuddling and loving her.
Paul was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church where he helped out with Royal Ambassadors, helped coach Upwards Football and taught 3-4-year-old Sunday School. After much begging from Laura, he finally joined her in the Celebration and Gospel choirs.
He was preceded in death by his father Marlin, brothers Howard, Sonny, David, Robert, Carl, Johnny Mack and sisters Louise, Marie, Nell and Betty.
Paul is survived by his wife Laura and sons Christopher and Justin of Tyler, and Brandon of Vacaville, California, daughter Meagan and granddaughter Lucie Mae of Tyler, special kitty cat Babycakes, brother Mark and his wife Judy of Ben Wheeler, brother Rex and his wife Terri of Winnsboro, sister Winnie and her husband Doug of Hurst, sister Marilyn and her husband Rodney of Tyler, sister Martha Lucille and her husband Brant of Gladewater, sister Patricia and her husband Alan of Granbury, Gene and his wife Rita of Longview, many nieces and nephews and loved ones.
A huge thank you to Christus Trinity Mother Frances IT department for supporting and loving Paul and his family and to Dr. Carolyn Jenks, oncology for never giving up on him.
