Paul J. Walsh

Paul was born July 11, 1933, in Clayton, WI to Robert Walsh and Mary Fay. He earned his engineering degree from Platteview School of Mines in 1955, and on May 30th of the same year, married the love of his life, Joan Suda. The couple moved to Beeville, Texas, and later to Houston, Texas, to work for Amoco Oil Company for 20 years. He started his own consulting and oil/gas exploration business in 1972, in Tyler, TX. Paul continued to be involved in the business until his death.
Paul, AKA Big Daddy, was an incredible story teller, with a great sense of humor, and always gave the best advice. He was a gentle giant and babies were content to sleep in his arms. Big Daddy loved BIG and never missed an opportunity to say he loved you and how proud he was of you and your family. He led others by his devoted Catholic faith and love of family, and left a legacy for future generations to follow. He was an amazing life teacher to us all.
Paul is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joan; his sons and their wives, Steve (Lisa) Walsh of Tyler, Dan (Patty) Walsh of Midland, and Tim (Terry) Walsh of Celina; and his daughters and their husbands, Colleen (Keston) McFadden of Bedford, and Kelly (Kevin) Parrish of Gunter; his sister, Katherine Walsh and caretaker and long-time friend, Pam Akers; 13 grandchildren, Brent, Jennifer, Melissa, Zachary, Adam, Patricia, Andrew, Ryan, Erin, Mandy, Delaney, Jacob and Avery; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Services in remembrance will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Cathedral, 423 South Broadway Ave., Tyler, TX.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in memory of Paul Walsh to the Colorado River Food Bank, 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, NV 89029, or a charity of your choice.