Paul Carpenter
Paul Carpenter
TYLER — Private services will be held at a later date for Paul Carpenter, born in Tyler, Texas on April 16, 1955 and passed away on August 29, 2020. He was the youngest son of Roy and Vada Carpenter.
He graduated from Whitehouse High School and the University of Texas at Tyler. He served his country in the US Army, with duty stations at Ft Lewis Washington and in the state of Alaska. After his discharge, he spent more than 20 years as a nursing home administrator, serving homes in various regions of Texas.
He is survived by one son, Alex Paul Carpenter, 4 brothers, 3 sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.

Tags

Recommended for you