Paul C. White Jr.

A funeral service is scheduled at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Autry Funeral Home Pavilion in Jacksonville. Danny Bristow, Chaplain of the Fire Department of Tyler, will officiate.
Paul started as a Houston Firefighter and then promoted through the ranks to District Chief then to Fire Chief in San Angelo, Tyler, Irving and Jacksonville. In 2014, after over 40 years of fire service Paul retired. He also served in the US Coast Guard.
He was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler. Paul built and owned 2 restaurants-Maggie’s and Chiefs Fire House BBQ. Throughout the years, he stayed very active in the communities he lived in. He enjoyed building log structures including 2 homes, a large barn and 2 restaurants. Paul enjoyed hiking, biking and being with his golden retrievers.
He loved traveling with his wife, Myra and spending time with family and friends. Paul was a loving and kind husband, father, grandfather and friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Avice White; brother, Harlan White; sister, Pauline Eaves; brother-in-law, Calvin Eaves; and a nephew, Daniel Eaves.
Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Myra Glass White; daughters, Keri Cooper, Deborah Beange and husband Alec; stepchildren, Michael and Lindsey Icenogle and Lee and Sarah Traylor; and his grandchildren, Bryton Cooper, Annabelle and Liam Beange, James, Abe and Sam Traylor, Ellie and Emma Icenogle. He is also survived by his sister and brother in law, Charlene and Jerry Julian, brother, Phillip White; sister, Leota Golden; and brother and sister-in- law, WD and Lonnie White; sister-in-law, Linda White; and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes for memorial contributions to be donated to a charity or organization of your choice.