Paul Brumitt
TYLER — Paul Wayne Brumitt was born April 24, 1940 in Jonesboro, Illinois, to Paul E. and Hazel Temple Brumitt. Paul Wayne Brumitt passed on Monday, December 13, 2021 while residing at The Hamptons Memory Care in Tyler. Daddy was a strong man of stature, faith, family and helping others. He and mom were members of the Tyler Orthodox Presbyterian Church of Tyler. His life centered around serving God, taking care of “his girls” and being a great provider. In the early years as a teenager he helped his Dad work in the corn fields. Later he drove a truck, hauling fuel. Then with raising a family in mind, Daddy applied at Kelly Springfield and worked there holding many different positions until retirement, while maintaining a small farm at home. After retirement he was a full time “Honey Do List” achiever for his wife, parents, sister, his 3 girls, and grandkids. A man of this caliber will be missed greatly. He will forever be in our hearts.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Linda Louise Campbell Brumitt; his father and mother, Paul E. and Hazel A. Temple Brumitt, his brother-n-law Bill Ponder, plus a heavenly host of other family and friends. He is survived by his sister, Janet Sue Brumitt Ponder. He is survived by his three children and son-n-laws who adore him, Joy A. Shogry and her husband David, Sharon L. Green and her husband Bob, Paula J. DeLeon and her husband Art. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren who thought their Papaw hung the moon, Steven S. Shogry and wife Elizabeth, Mary A. Shogry, Kevin S. Shogry, Clint D. Helms and fiancé Chelsea Cope, Emily M. Helms Haynie and husband Justin, Matt Green, Kaylee Green, Clint Green, and 3 great-grandchildren, Daniel L. Shogry, Ellie M. Haynie and Jensyn W. Haynie. He is also survived by nephews, Larry Ponder, Billy Ponder and their families.
The memorial for Paul Wayne Brumitt will be held at the Roselawn Cemetery Pavilion on Friday, December 17th at 10:00 am. If you wish to donate in lieu of flowers please send your donation to ET Lighthouse for the Blind, 411 W. Front St., Tyler Texas 75702.