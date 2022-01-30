Paul A. Reece
TYLER — Paul A. Reece, 79 of Tyler, died on Friday, January 21, 2022 in Tyler. He was born in Waxahachie, Texas September 1, 1942. He was raised in Itasca by his parents, Paul N. Reece and Ruth M. Reece.
Paul attended many colleges and Universities and started his career as a speech pathologist. Later opening a home health care agency in Ft. Worth. But eventually found his passion as a licensed family counselor, working with Ft. Worth I.S.D. and also opening a private practice. He retired from FWISD in 2004 but continued his private practice until 2012.
Paul enjoyed traveling and always made time for it. He traveled extensively in Europe making many life-long friends. Paul was a loving, caring person and will be missed by many. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul N. and Ruth M. Reece.
Paul is survived by Richard Benton, Partner of 42 years and spouse of six years, and by many cousins and their families.
There are no services scheduled at this time.