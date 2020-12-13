Pattye Perry Bacon
FRANKSTON — Pattye Bacon was born October 15, 1929 and entered eternal life on Thursday, December 10, 2020. She was 91 years old.
A funeral service is scheduled at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 14, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Frankston. Rev. Scott Wiley and Rev. Jeff Godwin will officiate. Mrs. Bacon will be laid to rest at Frankston City Cemetery.
Visitation will begin on Sunday, December 13, 2020 from noon until 6:00 p.m. at Autry Funeral Home in Frankston.
Mrs. Bacon was a member of First Baptist Church in Frankston and was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Billy Bacon; mother, Annis Perry and father, Sant Perry.
She is survived by sons, Billy “Dude” Bacon, and Britt Bacon and wife Julie of Frankston; and brother Sonny Perry and wife Wendy of Frankston. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Bryson Bacon, Becca Bacon, Bayne Bacon, and Brenson Bacon; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Bryson Bacon, Bayne Bacon, David Westbrook, Doyle Smith, Brenson Bacon, Stan Perry, Kyle Riley, and Eddie Jowell. Honorary pallbearers are Becca Bacon and Pattye’s caregivers.
