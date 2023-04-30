Patty Sparling Andrews
TYLER — Memorial services for Patricia “Patty” Sparling Andrews, 84, of Tyler will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Marvin Methodist Church with Dr. Doug Baker and Rev. Randy Hageman officiating. A light luncheon reception will follow in Pirtle Hall. A family burial will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Andrews passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Houston. She was born October 9, 1938 in Houston to Vera Mosely Sparling and Rev. John Perry Sparling.
Patty spent her life in service to others, whether in leadership or behind the scenes, and in doing so has left us a beautiful legacy of selflessness and conscientiousness. She was instrumental in all the following: Marvin Methodist Church, Marvin Methodist Women, Wonderful Wednesday at St. Paul Methodist Church, Historic Preservation of Tyler, Junior League of Tyler, Camp Fire Girls, PTA, Lon Morris Methodist College Board of Directors, Mission Week, and much more, in addition to being a deeply devoted wife and mother.
She was a prolific and sought-after teacher and leader of the Christian faith, even called “Susanna” (after Susanna Wesley) by many who were inspired by her teachings. She valued beauty and history, and helped lead efforts to save and recognize Tyler’s landmarks, including the brick streets and helping spearhead efforts to research and establish historic landmark status for Marvin Methodist, the oldest church in Smith County.
She cared about the well-being of her family, always available with a listening ear, wise counsel, unconditional acceptance and encouragement. She organized annual extended-family gatherings for more than 30 years at Lakeview Methodist Conference Center to ensure ongoing closeness, fun, and care of one another.
She graduated from Lamar High School and Rice Institute (now Rice University). She married fellow Rice graduate Duane Andrews on June 21, 1962, and taught school to support them during his medical school years. She so valued the importance of his work that she adapted her life to allow him the intensity of a dedicated surgeon’s life, raising their daughters and sacrificing time with him.
Together, they have sacrificially given of their time, talents and treasure to support countless endeavors that improve quality of life, most significantly St. Paul’s Children’s Services, Lakeview, and Marvin.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents, and by her brother Jon Sparling. She is survived by her loving family including her husband Dr. Duane Andrews, daughters Susan Andrews Hageman (Randy) and Allison Andrews (Michael Adams); grandchildren Kathryn Hageman Holmes (Patrick), Caroline Thompson, Andrew Thompson (fiancé Sarah Grace Engel), and William Hageman; great-grandchildren Charlotte and Ella Holmes; sister-in-law Helena Underwood Sparling; nephews and niece Jon Sparling (Sarah), William Sparling (Elizabeth), David Sparling, and Sarah Sparling; great nieces and nephew Perry, Clara, George and Mary Sparling; and step-siblings Margaret Thomas and Phillip Thomas.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Thompson, William Hageman, Jon Sparling, William Sparling, David Sparling, Michael Adams, and Patrick Holmes.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Pairs and Parents Sunday School Class, Wonderful Wednesdays/St. Paul Church, and Marvin Methodist Women.
If desired, memorials may be made to the cherished and vital ministries of Lakeview Methodist Conference Center (lakeviewmcc.org) or Marvin Methodist Church (Marvin.church).