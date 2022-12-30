Patty Emmons
TYLER — Patty Emmons, age 81, passed away unexpectedly on December 24, 2022. Patty was born and raised in Tyler. She leaves behind a legacy of love and countless friendships.
Patty is survived by her two children, Deborah (from Tyler) and Neal, her daughter-in-law, Katie, and two grandchildren, Grace and Olivia (all from Charlotte, NC). Besides her children, Patty is survived by her two sisters and best friends, Janice Phaup (her husband Charles) and Gail Hannah (all from Tyler), and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Visitation will be held at Burks-Walker-Tippit on Friday, December 30th, from 2-3pm, which will be followed by a brief Celebration of Life at 3pm. Burial services will be private for immediate family in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her honor can be made to her favorite charity, Project One, which is a nonprofit organization that provides a college education to students from single-parent families. Donations can be mailed to 2438 Hassell Place, Charlotte, NC 28209 or on-line at www.projectonescholars.org.