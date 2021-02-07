Patsy Ruth Williams
ROUND ROCK — Patsy Ruth Williams was born on 1/4/1934 in her home where she was raised in Hawkins, Texas. She grew up there and graduated as Valedictorian from Hawkins High. Patsy went on to attend University of North Texas where she received her Associates Degree. From there she moved to Tyler where she met and married her husband of 38 years, Al Williams. Patsy did not even have to change her name and she and Al often joked that they were married to their cousin. She was fun-loving, had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. She had a smile that lit up her entire face and everyone around her.
Patsy and Al raised 2 daughters whom she loved very much in Tyler and even had a fulfilling career working for the Cotton Belt Railroad, retiring after 28 years. Patsy loved the Lord and her family. She had a beautiful soprano voice which filled the choir loft every Sunday at First Baptist Tyler. As a widow, Patsy decided to move closer to some of her family in Round Rock in 2002 where she had many friends and played games every day. She passed peacefully in her sleep on 1/29/2021 and her family knows that Heaven is now filled with another voice singing with the angels. Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Al Williams, Tyler, Texas, parents, Leon Williams and Mozelle Williams, Hawkins, Texas, brother, Donald Williams, Forney, Texas and sweet granddaughter, Kimberly Dixon, Round Rock, Texas. She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn Dixon and husband, Jim, Round Rock, Texas, daughter, Carol Creech and husband, Wendell, Midland, Texas, brother, Randy Williams, Dalhart, Texas, 7 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and aunts.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 13 at 1:00 p.m. at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at Joni and Friends (joniandfriends.org).
