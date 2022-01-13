Patsy Ruth Whitting
TYLER — Funeral Services for Patsy Ruth Whitting, age 97, of Tyler will be 2:00pm Thursday at the Field of Honor Mausoleum Chapel with Ronny Ross officiating. Burial will be in Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Witting was born on August 20, 1924 in Winnsboro to Sherman Thomas and Lora Davis Ross and passed away on January 7, 2022 in Gilmer. Formerly of Winnsboro she had lived in Tyler since 1951, was a Baptist and a hairdresser for many years. Survivors include her sons Gary Crow of Gilmer, Ross Whitting and wife: Susan of Whitehouse, daughter-in-law: Marci Crow of Gilmer, Grandchildren: Jason Carlile and wife: Jennifer of Whitehouse, Brad Whitting and wife: Melissa of Omen, Todd Whitting and wife: Tara of Bellaire, Blake Crow and wife: Alene of Cedar Park, Eric Crow and wife: Lunetta of Gilmer. 19 great-grand-children, 8 great-great-grand-children, Several Nieces and nephews. Visitation will prior to service.