Patsy Ruth Taylor
TYLER — Patsy Ruth (Smith) Taylor, 87, passed away peacefully June 9th, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.
She was born April 9th, 1935 in Hopkins County, Texas to Eva Ruth (Bennett) Smith and Nevil Deporter Smith.
Pat attended schools in Atlanta and Athens Texas. She graduated from Athens High School in 1953 where she met the love of her life, Jerry Saxon Taylor whom she married in June of the same year. Pat and Jerry moved to Pleasanton, California where Jerry was serving in the USAF and, while there, had a baby daughter. Upon completion of Jerry’s military service, the couple and baby returned to Texas and lived in Kingsville while Jerry was furthering his education. The young family then located to Dallas. They had two more sons and lived in Dallas for 24 years before moving to Tyler in 1983. While in Dallas, the couple was active in church at Vickery United Methodist Church and Lake Highlands United Methodist Church. In Tyler, Jerry and Pat were members of Marvin United Methodist Church.
Pat enjoyed her role as a homemaker and loved her family deeply. Throughout her years in Dallas, she devoted herself to enriching the lives of her family and friends. She served as a Girl Scout leader, Cub Scout den mother, and PTA officer. She and Jerry loved being with friends and participated in several bridge clubs. They also enjoyed taking dance lessons together and spent their leisure time at the family cabin on Lake Athens.
Pat was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother. She lived true to her faith and was loved and admired by others for her kindness, generosity, and tireless nurturing.
Pat was preceded in death by Jerry, her husband of 68 years. She is survived by daughter, Sharon Alderdice and husband Bill of Plano, Texas; son, John Stanton Taylor and wife Anne of Athens, Texas; son, Jay Stephen Taylor and wife Lisa of Boerne, Texas; 6 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 25th at 9:00 AM at Autry’s Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home, 1910 East Tyler Street, Athens, Texas 75751. Graveside service will follow at 10:30 AM at Holly Springs Cemetery, 3939 FM1653, Ben Wheeler, Texas (just north of Martins Mill, Texas).
Memorials may be made to Marvin United Methodist Church (marvinumc.com).