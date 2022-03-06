Patsy Ruth Seburn-McMichael
TYLER — It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our mother, Patsy Ruth Seburn McMichael. She passed into the life hereafter peacefully on Friday, January 29th in Tyler, Texas.
Born on July 15, 1938 in Humble, TX to Harry Leslie and Jessie Pauline Seburn. She lived both in Tyler and Jacksonville, TX most of her adult life. Patsy was an LVN for fifty years until retiring in 2009. She graduated from nursing school in Palestine, TX in 1959. She was also an accomplished artist who enjoyed painting in both oils and acrylics all of her life.
She is preceded in death by her husband Larry McMichael, her mother and father, three sisters, one grandson and one great-grandson. She is survived by her sons Mark and Leslie Daly, their wives Belinda and Sally, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, four nieces and two nephews.
A memorial service will be held on March 12th, 2:00 pm at her church home, Fairwood United Methodist Church, in Tyler, TX with Rev. Brandi Stevens presiding. All of her many friends and family are encouraged to attend.
