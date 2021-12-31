Patsy Ruth (Pat) Kromer
TYLER — Patsy Ruth (Pat) Kromer, age 95, of Tyler, Texas, passed away in the early hours of December 28, 2021. Pat was born on February 21, 1926 in Murchison, Texas. She was the 10th of 12 children born to pioneering physician Dr. A.C. Horton and wife Vinnie Scott Horton. Of these 12 children, there were 10 girls and 2 boys. The last 3 children were all girls and Pat was known as “one of the 3 little girls”.
In 1930, Dr. Horton moved his medical practice from Murchison to Brownsboro, Texas. Pat graduated from Brownsboro High School and Tyler Business College before moving to accept an office job in Orange, Texas. There she met the love of her life, Robert C. (Dutch) Kromer from Hershey, Pennsylvania. “Dutch” was a World War II Navy combat veteran and was briefly stationed in Orange, where he met Pat at a USO show. It was love at first sight. They were married in 1946 and then settled in Tyler after Dutch completed his education. Dutch and Pat lived their entire lives in Tyler, raising their children Rob and Patti. The family was longtime members of St. Paul United Methodist Church, first joining the Church in 1957.
During her life, Pat enjoyed crafts, attending garage sales and collecting antiques; and most importantly, casting a huge sphere of love and support for all who knew her. A conversation with Pat was one where you always left feeling better about yourself. Pat practiced her Christian faith by work, words, deeds and example.
Pat is preceded in death by her mother, father and 11 brothers and sisters. Her death completes the circle of life for the Dr. A. C. Horton family, but only on this earth. They are all happily together again in Heaven.
She is survived by her children Rob Kromer and Patti Connolly, son-in-law Dr. John Connolly and daughter-in-law Marian Kromer. Grandchildren include Charlie Kromer, Madison Connolly, Brooks Connolly and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Monday, January 3, 2022 from 11:00 to 1:00 PM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at Red Hill Cemetery, West of Brownsboro, under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
