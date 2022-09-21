Patsy Mae Stovall
OVERTON — Patsy Mae (Thompson) Stovall, 88, of Overton, Texas, is the newest member of Heaven’s Angel Choir and went to be with the Lord on September 16, 2022, in Kilgore, Texas, surrounded by her loving family. Patsy was born September 26, 1933, in Bristol, Texas to the late Justice Hamilton and Claudia Mae (Mohundro) Thompson.
Funeral services for Patsy Stovall will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Burial will follow at Tennessee Colony Cemetery, Tennessee Colony, Texas, at 3:30 pm.
Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton, prior to the service.
Patsy was a member of Selman City Christian Church but always considered Kilgore First Christian Church her home church. She was a full-time homemaker and mother to 4 children. Her work history is full of church administration and service that spans from Baytown, Texas to Anchorage, Alaska, to Katy, Texas ending up in East Texas were she and her husband retired in 1981. She was a Charter Patron of the East Texas Oil Museum Endowment and loved her many years volunteering at the East Texas Oil Museum in Kilgore, Texas. She served many years on the Exxon Annuity Member Board and enjoyed being a member of the Kilgore Women’s Club as well the Christian Women’s Clubs in all of the churches she attended. Patsy was always in her church choirs, and also served as director and song leader, which she loved. She knew that her voice was a gift from God and used it to worship him in every church she attended.
She loved to bowl, and she cherished her friendships from her years of league play at Green Acres Bowling Center in Tyler. She was an avid tennis fan and didn’t miss a Grand Slam Tournament on tv until this last year. She is famous in the family for her cooking, sewing, embroidery, and cross stitching. She loved and cherished her family and enjoyed spending time with them all, especially attending all her grand and great grandkids activities. She also knew that if she cooked, they would come.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 59 years, Walter Durrell “Buddy” Stovall, Jr., brothers, James Bradley Thompson, Edger Roland Thompson, and son, Walter Durrell Stovall, III.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan Gail Stovall McAdams of Overton; grandsons, Jonathan Durrell Stovall of Springhill, Jeremy James Stovall McAdams and wife Mollie of Kilgore, granddaughter, Mandy Gail Stovall Bobbitt and husband Eric of Arp; 8 great-grandchildren, J’Dee Stovall, Jax Stovall, Bryson Bobbitt, Lillie McAdams, Maggie McAdams, Makynna Bobbitt, Rubie McAdams, and Ellisyn Mae Bobbitt. (Patsy’s name’s sake) She is also survived by her two other children, Dwayne Bradley Stovall and Patsy Diane Stovall, who walked a different path in this life and chose not to acknowledge their mother, father or family in over 40 years. She was aware that she had many other grandchildren and a great grandchild. She loved them all, prayed for them all and longed for a reuniting till the day she died.
She adored her remaining 3 sister- in-laws; Vada Thompson, Baytown, Patti (Stovall) Hanson, Katy, and Carol (Stovall) Lewis, Frisco, and also by a number of nieces and nephews from both sides of the family.
Pallbearers will be Tucker Stovall Jr., Mitch Fralick, Doug Hanson, Jeremy McAdams, Jonathan Stovall, Brad Thompson, Austin Hanson, and Eric Bobbitt.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Dale Hedrick, Milton Allen, Jax Stovall, Bryson Bobbitt, John McEnroe, Roger Federer, David Muir, and Marshall, Matt Dillon.
Patsy also had a special relationship with her caretakers who became a part of her family. She loved them like her own. Thank you to Holly McMillan, Shirley Shaw and Constance Lewis, all of Overton.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton.