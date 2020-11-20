Patsy Frisby
TYLER — Patsy Frisby was born on October 14, 1950 in Jacksonville, TX and entered eternal life on November 17, 2020. She was 70 years old. A graveside service is scheduled at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Cathedral in the Pines cemetery in Tyler. Rev’s Don Elmore, Bob Logan and Lloyd McCaskill officiating. Services under the direction of Lloyd James Funeral Home.
Patsy was a graduate of John Tyler High School and after graduation she worked as a ward clerk at Mother Frances Hospital. She worked for Dr. Norris Wimberley, and also Dr. Johnson and Dr. Moreland and then East Texas Medical Center Hospital billing department and then retired in 1995 as a Supervisor. She was a member of Willowbrook Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by, father, Chester Hickman, mother, Claudia Potter; step-father, Leon Potter; sister, Geraldine Smith and brother, Dwayne Potter.
She is survived by her sons, Brad Frisby and wife, Darla; Bryan Frisby; sisters, Mary (Ronnie) Bagby, Lona (Don) Elmore, Shirley Gilbert, Fern Sarver, Sue (Robert) Parris and brother, James (Terry) Hickman; grandchildren, Holly, Mackenzie, Kirstin and Braden and one great-grandchild; aunt; Emily Williams; 15 nieces and 11 Nephews and numerous cousins.
Visitation with the family will be Friday, Nov. 20th from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
