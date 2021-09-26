Patsy Doris Bailey
TROUP — Services for Patsy Doris Bailey, 76, of Troup, Texas will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home with Sherman Mayfield and Pastor Mike Ford officiating.
Burial will follow at Bascom Cemetery in Tyler, Texas under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Patsy D. Bailey passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021.
Patsy was born January 6, 1945 in Lindale, Texas to Buford and Annie Pearl Davis Hall.
Patsy Doris graduated Lindale High School in 1964. Soon after graduating, she married James R. Bailey and had four children. She was a military wife, a wonderful homemaker, and a cook to rival many. Her deep fried burritos were the favorite around the Bailey household. She was an avid seamstress; she made wedding dresses, prom dresses, and children’s clothing among other items.
Patsy was a spunky, feisty, God-fearing woman. She loved her husband and her family most of all. She was gifted with the ability to make friends with anybody. That made her a very popular person in the church, where she taught Sunday school and Wednesday night GAs. She wanted to teach everyone about Jesus. She took care of anyone and everyone she could.
Patsy was preceded in death by husband, James R. Bailey; son, Christopher W. Bailey; father, Buford Hall; mother, Annie Pearl Davis Hall; brother, Willis E. Hall; sister, Ila R. Walker; sister, Effie F. Cox; brother, James A. Hall; and brother, Carliss B. Hall.
Patsy is survived by her three children: daughter, Lyndora and husband Dan Murry; son, Patrick and wife Christina Bailey; and daughter, Kimberly Bailey. Patsy is survived by her grandchildren: Kristin and husband Jesse Holt, Andra and husband David George, Haleigh Bailey, Hannah Bailey and fiancé William Craver, Shelby and husband Trevor Clark, and Kaitlyn Bailey; and her four great-granddaughters and four great-grandsons.
Pallbearers will be Brian Norman, Arron Wilson, Justin Schminkey, Wes Schminkey, Seth Meadows, and Brent Meadows.
Visitation is scheduled from 6:00-7:30 PM on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
If desired, memorials may be made to Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home for Patsy Doris Bailey.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.