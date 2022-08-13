Patsy Ann Spraggins Powell
TYLER — Patsy Ann Smith was born on May 29, 1942. She had been a resident of Tyler for 44 years, formerly living in Gresham. She was a member of Dixie Baptist Church. Patsy loved to decorate and make anything beautiful with her artistic ability. From interior design to handmade porcelain dolls, she had a gift for beauty. She also had a passion for her dogs, which were many and never failed to find a home for one in need. She left a void that cannot be filled.
Patsy Ann Spraggins Powell left us and went to be with her Lord on August 5, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents, Colman W. Smith and Virginia Smith and sister, Evelyn Baldwin.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Powell of Tyler; daughter, Charlotte Ann Bolton and husband, Bradley of Overton; grandchildren, Amber Ford of New Orleans and Colton Connally of Waco; three great-grandchildren, Bella Ford, Krista Ford, and Calista Connally; nephew, Charles G. Baldwin of Tyler; and niece, Melanie Hayes of Tyler.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the SPCA of America.