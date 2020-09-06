Patsy Ann Higginbotham
DRIFTWOOD — Services for Patsy Ann Higginbotham, 88, of Driftwood will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home chapel with Tony Ward officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Memorial Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Higginbotham passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Austin. She was born May 11, 1932 in Van to Willie E. Bullard and Nora Edna Bullard.
Patsy was a member of Noonday Baptist Church.
Patsy was preceded in death by her childhood sweetheart, Charles Higginbotham; daughter, Cynthia Ann Mullen; son, John Gregory Mullen; and sisters, LaVern Chapman and Billie Cooley. She is survived by her loving family including daughters, Lynn Newman and husband Anthony and Elizabeth Currey and husband Marc; grandchildren, Melissa, Chris, and Jason Sanders, Bayley and Spencer Currey, John and Cindy Mullen; along with ten great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Chris Sanders, Jason Sanders, Bayley Currey, Spencer Currey, John Mullen, and Brad Higginbotham.
Visitation is scheduled from 5-7p.m. on Tuesday, September 8th at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.
