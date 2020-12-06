Patrick Thomas McGuffey

Patrick cherished his hometown of Frankston and felt fortunate to grow up on beautiful Lake Palestine. He enjoyed fishin’ and huntin’ with his good buddies Joe, Britt and Brooks and cruisin’ in his cool pickup. After graduating as the Valedictorian from FHS in ’81, he attended TJC and East Texas State Commerce, where he graduated with honors in 1986 and was a proud member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity.
Patrick then lived in and learned a lot about the big city and big printing business but longed to return to his beloved East Texas. In 1999 he moved home, married Paige and was a loving stepdad to her three kiddos. Countless hungry teenagers, Pine Covers, family and friends, enjoyed Patrick’s generous nature and excellent culinary skills. The McGuffeys opened East Texas Business Printing in 2000. Pat deeply appreciated his customers and served each one -large or small with equal diligence.
He is survived by his wife, Paige Hadjison McGuffey; stepchildren Meagan Lissner and husband Patrick, Ashton Wince and husband Jordan, Tyler Morris and wife Teal, sister Sarah Hicks and husband Joe, brother John McGuffey and wife Becky, many nieces and nephews and his favorite Aunt Tee. He loved being Pawpaw to seven precious grandchildren Zoë, Ava, Maximus and Gabriella Lissner; Kodi, Collins & Emma Morris. Patrick was incredibly thankful for his faithful coworkers, Teresa Marlow, Sohayla Shaw and all the ETBP family.
A private graveside service will be held in Frankston on Saturday, November 28th, 2020. Patrick was devoted to his pets and any animal in need. Donations in his memory can be made to Nicolas Pet Haven in Tyler, Texas or the charity of your choosing.