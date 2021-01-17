Patrick Ray Odom
TYLER — Patrick Ray Odom went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. He was born Feb. 11, 1948 in Texarkana, TX to Ace and Dorothy Odom. They moved to Longview and he attended Longview schools. He excelled in baseball and made many friends. Moving to Tyler in high school, Patrick graduated from John Tyler High School in 1966. He attended Stephen F. Austin, graduating in 1970. He was an active member of the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, where his brothers became many of his lifelong friends. Upon graduation, Patrick then served seven years in the Texas National Guard. Patrick spent 35 successful years in a career working in sales for many top tier companies.
He was married to the love of his life, Kay Aubuchon-Odom, for 16 years. They loved playing golf and watching ALL sports games together. Their most favorite time spent together was on the dance floor, which started in high school - coming together later in life as delayed high school sweethearts. Patrick adored his wife, children and grandchildren, spending as much time as possible loving on them.
Patrick had a passion for playing music. A talented singer and guitar player, he played with many bands in his lifetime. He found his niche playing for and entertaining seniors after moving to Tyler, TX. Sharing his music was his heart and he called it his ministry.
He loved playing for the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County twice a month. He was also a local favorite at the Friday Night Dances at the Tyler Senior Center. Patrick has played in Longview, Athens, Tyler and Jacksonville. Keeping the dance floor crowded when he was playing was his goal.
Patrick will be remembered for his genuine love of people, light-hearted spirit, beautiful smile and fighting heart. Patrick never gave up and to those who knew him, he was continually encouraging them to push forward in their lives as well.
Patrick was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Odom; and grandfather, Ray Bozeman. He leaves his wife, Kay Aubuchon-Odom; sister, Carol Cummings; daughter, Shawn Phelps (Whitehouse, TX); sons and daughters in-law Shannon and Emily (Tyler, TX) and Shay and Kristin (League City, TX) Smith; son, Patrick Ryan Odom (Rochester, MN); son, Payton Odom (McKinney, TX); son, Parke Odom (McKinney, TX). Grandchildren: Hayley Phelps (Des Moines, IA), Mallory Powell (Whitehouse, TX), Chance Phelps (Whitehouse, TX), Jace Phelps (Whitehouse, TX), Caraline Smith (Tyler, TX), Hayden Smith (Tyler, TX), Kennan Smith (League City, TX) and Barrett Smith (League City). Great-grandchildren: Kinlee Powell, Blakely Powell and Avery Phelps.
Because of COVID-restrictions, there will be a Celebration Memorial for Patrick at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County, 211 Winchester Dr., Tyler, 75701, or to www.alzalliance.org.
His family would also like to thank Mr. Jimmy Bell for being our family “angel messenger” to our precious Patrick and all the nurses and doctors on the 4th floor at UT Health East Texas Hospital.
“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging.” (Psalm 46:1-3)
