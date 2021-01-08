Patrick L. Brooks
TYLER — Services for Patrick LeMond Brooks are scheduled for Saturday, January 9, 2021, 1:00 pm at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Gregory Ford eulogist. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Patrick LeMond Brooks was born on May 19, 1957 in Tyler, Texas to Willie Ivory and Betty Jean Brooks. He departed this life on Friday, January 1, 2021.
He was a graduate of Chapel Hill High School Class of 1975. He worked for Oncor, formerly Texas Utilities for over 40 years, he retired in 2018.
Patrick loved to fish, bringing snacks to his grandkids after his daily trip to the corner store, and he enjoyed being around family and cooking at all the events. He is known to be a comedian and kept everyone laughing and smiling when he was around.
His father preceded him in death.
He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Betty Jean Brooks of Tyler; daughters Trimeca Urbina and Sherika Brooks both of Tyler, Patrice Milton of Dallas; brothers Ray Brooks of Desoto, Willie Brooks of Tyler, and Scottie Brooks of Longview: 8 grandchildren, former spouse Sherry Brooks of Tyler and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing on Friday, 1:00-7:00 pm.
