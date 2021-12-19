Patricia “Patsy” Welch Johnston
TYLER — Patricia Welch Johnston left her earthly home peacefully on December 10, 2021. She was 94 years old.
Patsy was born on October 2, 1927 in Fort Worth, Texas to Stella and Robert Welch. Tyler was her home for most of her life, and she graduated from Tyler High School. In 1946, she married Herman Coleman Johnston. They were married for 61 years until his death in 2007. She was a faithful member of Central Baptist Church for many years where she served as a preschool Sunday School teacher, prepared mid-week meals and was active in the Women’s Missionary Society. As a senior adult, she was a member of First Baptist Church and the Christians in Action senior adult class.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her son, Robert Coleman Johnston.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Mark Boon of Longview; her daughter-in-law, Debbie Smith Johnston of Tyler; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Patsy’s family offers sincere thanks to Heartsway Hospice of Longview and the staff of Parkview on Hollybrook in Longview. Special thanks also go to Dionne Taylor and Vicelia Mathis for the many hours they spent loving and caring for her as well.