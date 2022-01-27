Patricia “Pat” Ann Dryden
TYLER — Patricia “Pat” Ann Dryden of Tyler passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the age of 86. Services are scheduled for Friday, January 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler with Dr. David O. Dykes officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Ms. Dryden was born August 17, 1935 in Crockett to the late Waymond and Ruby Northcutt.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents and son Floyd. She is survived by her loving family including her son, Ricky of Chandler; daughter, Vicki of New Braunfels; 4 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild and Mr. Chuck Dryden.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Texas Crisis Center, P. O. Box 7060, Tyler, TX 75711 (https://etcc.org).