Patricia Louise Brunt
TYLER — Patricia Louise Brunt passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022 in Tyler, Texas at the age of 82. She was born March 5, 1940 in Jacksonville, Texas to Ford Brunt and Ellen Louise Bond.
Patricia retired from Texas Instruments and Stewart Enterprises after a long, successful career and was a member of the Military Church of Christ in Dallas, TX for 41 years. She attended Draughon’s Business College of Dallas and lived in Dallas for many years. Patricia was a skilled wood worker and spent much of her free time in her wood shop making toys for children at Buckner Orphanage. She also enjoyed fishing, boating, golf, and gardening.
Patricia was preceded in death by her father and mother and nephews, Jeffery Keith Stiefel and Patrick Ford Stiefel and brother-in-law, Melvin Stiefel Jr. She is survived by her loving family including her sister, Rena Brunt Stiefel of Tyler, TX; niece, Kim Stiefel Young and her husband Chris of Frisco, TX; great-niece, Nicole Stiefel of Lubbock, TX; great-niece, Aubry Stiefel Blackmon and her husband Tyler of Tyler, TX; great-niece, Sidney Young of Waco, TX; great-nephew, Andrew Young of Frisco, TX; great-great nephew, Stetson Blackmon and great-great niece, Daisy Blackmon of Tyler, TX; and longtime friend and business partner, Wanda Hoy of Dallas, TX.
In lieu of flowers, any memorials may be made to the “Together We Worship” fund at First Baptist Church Tyler (www.fbctyler.org) at 301 W. Ferguson Avenue, Tyler, TX 75702. Pat’s family extends their thanks and appreciation to the staff at Brookdale South and Choice Hospice of Tyler, Texas for their loving care.