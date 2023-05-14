Patricia K Duncan
TYLER — Patricia Kay Duncan passed Wednesday May 10th at 1:30PM with her family by her side.
She was an incredibly beautiful lady. Her spirit and strength will live on in her children and grandchildren.
She is going home to be with her parents Marvin and Opal Duncan and her beautiful son Scot Fate.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Emilie Calodney, Katy Perry, Bethany Cobb, and Kim Crawford; her grandchildren, Kayla Bartlett, Jeremy Bartlett, Chase Calodney, Kara Crawford, and Kaitlyn Crawford.
Services are under the careful direction of Wood-Haggard Funeral Home - Bogata, Texas