Patricia Joye Mills
JEFFERSON — Patricia Joye Mills, age 78, residing in Jefferson, TX passed away on 5 March 2023. Patricia was born 13 September 1944, and grew up around Tyler and Smith County Texas. Patricia is survived by her four children Sharolette, James, Harold, and Thomas. Patricia’s seven grandchildren are Miranda, JC, Matt, Patricia, Nicholas, Sean, & Jordan. Patricia’s ten great grandchildren are Brent, Lilly, Billy, Ida, Zoejo, Mackenzie, Lyla, Jalen, Emma, and Axe. Patricia lived a full life and will be missed greatly by those who knew and loved her.