Patricia Gajda
GREER, SC — Patricia A. Gajda, PHD, passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022, just two days prior to her 81st birthday.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Dr. Gajda was the daughter of the late Thaddeus and Rose Rusnaczyk Gajda. She was a devout and life-long Catholic.
Dr. Gajda received a Bachelor of Science degree from St. John College, a Bachelor of Arts degree from The University of Texas at Tyler, and both a Master of Arts degree and her Doctorate from Case Western University.
Beginning in 1974, Dr. Gajda was a Professor at the University of Texas at Tyler. She taught the history of World Civilizations including Russia and China with a focus on Modern Europe. In 1982, Dr. Gajda’s book, Postscript to Victory: British Policy and the German-Polish Bordelands, 1919-1925, was published.
She is survived by her brother, John Gajda and his wife, Kathie, and their sons, Christopher, Sean, and Tim.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Ted Gajda.
At a later date, a Memorial Service for Patricia be held in Cleveland, Ohio, after which she will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.
Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the University of Texas at Tyler at University Advancement, 3900 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75799.
