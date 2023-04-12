Patricia Cook Beam
BULLARD — Services for Patricia (Pat) Cook Beam, age 80, of Bullard, will be held at the Flint Cemetery, Flint, Texas on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 2 p.m., with Ricky Clements and Rev. Thoene officiating under the direction of Boren-Conner Funeral Home Bullard. Vistitation will be on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 5:30-7:30 pm, at Boren-Conner Funeral Home in Bullard.
Pat was born on July 21, 1942, in Tyler to A.B. Cook and Faye Clyburn Cook. She married and worked for Lee Lawrence Law Firm and Tyler Junior College in the Registrar Office for many years. She was a Charter Member of the Full Gospel Church of the Nazarene (now Flint Community Church). She served as a board member, trustee and was currently the Church Secretary. Mrs. Beam went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday morning, April 9, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mrs. Beam is survived by her husband of 61 years Commer Beam. One son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Teresa Beam, Grandchildren Kolton Beam, Kristin Beam Hadjison, and step grandchildren, Trent & Ashton Edney and Colby Edney. Great-grandchildren Wade and Weston Hadjison. She is survived by numerous other relatives but special ones are JoAnn McKeethan, Jan Hill and Juliann Hill.
Pallbearers will be Alan Ayers, Kolton Beam, Trent Edney, Justin Hill, Jansen Mattingley and Greg McKeethan.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Flint Community Chuch, P.O. Box 646, Flint, Texas 75762