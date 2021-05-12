Patricia Carol Green Stovall
HAWKINS — Patricia Carol Green Stovall of Hawkins, Texas passed away January 25, 2021. Born in Dallas, Texas on June 21, 1940 to mother Veva Benefield Green and father Emil Lewis Green. Retired from Smith County Sheriff’s department. Survived by her son Mary Wayne Stovall of Hawkins, Texas, companion Bobby Simmons of Hawkins, Texas, sister and brother-in-law Wanda and Bill Durham of Mineola, Texas. Brother and sister-in-law Arthur and Carolyn Green of San Ramon, California. Many loving nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. A brief graveside memorial will be held May, 15, 2021 at Hawkins Cemetery in Hawkins, Texas at 2:00 PM.