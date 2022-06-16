Patricia Brown Erwin
HAWKINS — Service For Patricia Brown Erwin, 77, Hawkins, will be at 11 O’clock Saturday, June 18, at New Hope Church of God In Christ Hwy 80 Hawkins. Burial will follow in The Beaver Cemetery Hawkins.
Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor Gladewater is in charge of service.
Pat, was born on June 6, 1945, in Hawkins and died on June 10, at her residence.
The visitation will be Friday, June 17, from 1 pm until 6 pm At D & D All Faith Chapel, Hwy 80 West and 171 Pear Road.
Family Hour will be 6 pm until 7 pm.
Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor Gladewater is in charge of service.
Pat, was born on June 6, 1945, in Hawkins and died on June 10, at her residence.
The visitation will be Friday, June 17, from 1 pm until 6 pm At D & D All Faith Chapel, Hwy 80 West and 171 Pear Road.
Family Hour will be 6 pm until 7 pm.