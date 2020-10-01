Patricia Ann Evans
KILGORE — Patricia Ann Evans, age 85, of Kilgore, Texas passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Patricia was born November 21, 1934.
Patricia was a sweet, loving Christian woman. She would do anything for someone in need and not hesitate to give them the shirt off her back. She was a second mother to all of the kids that came through her home. Patricia enjoyed her time volunteering for the MDA. She will be dearly missed by all of the family and her many friends.
Patricia was preceded in death by three husbands, James R. Evans, John Glasscock and Nathan Poole; son, James Evans; three brothers and her parents. She is survived by daughters, Deborah Daley-Southard (Scott) and Bennie Peveto Latch (Orin); grandsons, Blane Evans, James Evans, Orian Evans and Scott Daley; granddaughter, Lauren Peveto; six great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation for Patricia will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Westwood Baptist Church followed by a service at 2:00 PM at Westwood Baptist Church located at 820 N NW Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75702. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the church.
