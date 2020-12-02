Patricia Ann Boatman

Patricia was a Class of 1960 graduate of Bullard High School. After attending Jacksonville Bible College and Stephen F. Austin State College, she married Gerald Boatman on December 21, 1963 in Nacogdoches. She is survived by Gerald and their three children: son, Kevin and his wife, Molly of Tatum; son, Kenneth and his wife, Alice of Whitehouse; and daughter, Kandy and her husband, Matt Andersen of Fulshear. She was very proud of her grandchildren: Anthony Boatman of Whitehouse; Lillian Boatman of Houston; and Kevin Boatman, II of Sioux Falls, SD. She was also delighted to be Great MeMe to Carsen Boatman of Whitehouse.
Patricia was a member of Lakewood Church on Hwy 155 South at Lake Palestine for many years.
Visitation will be at 10 AM on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Boren-Conner Funeral Home in Bullard, with a funeral service at 10:30 AM. Everyone is asked to practice social distancing and wear face coverings during both the visitation and service. A family graveside service will follow, with interment at Alazan Cemetery in Nacogdoches County.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a donation in Patricia’s memory to your favorite charity.