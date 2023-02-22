Pat Yates
WHITEHOUSE — Graveside services for Pat Yates, 78, of Whitehouse, are scheduled for 2:30 p.m., Friday, February 24, 2023, at Chandler Memorial Cemetery, with Pastor Melvin Murphy officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Mrs. Yates passed away on February 20, 2023, in Tyler.
Patricia Ann (Irvin) Yates was born on January 16, 1945, in Jacksonville, Texas, the daughter of Hayden Irvin and Norma Fern (Brown) Irvin. She graduated from Jacksboro High School in 1962 and attended business school in Austin. Pat was a homemaker and enjoyed hunting, fishing, deep sea fishing, metal detecting, knitting, sewing, playing slot machines, and cruising. She was selfless, always giving of her time, and humorous. Pat will be missed by all those that knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Grady Eugene “Gene” Yates; son, Arthur White; and brother, Charles Irvin.
Survivors include her children, Theresa Wright and husband David of Whitehouse, Shawn Yates of Mesquite, Grady Yates, Jr. and wife Margret of Chandler; grandchildren, Keith Arnold and wife Audra, Mackenzie Wright, Madeline Wright and boyfriend Kaden Casey, Daniel Wright and wife Danielle, Allie Vasu and husband Brock, Ayla Yates, Kaysie Mullins; great-grandchildren, Sadie Arnold, Danton Wright, Deklan Wright, Chandler Vasu, Caroline Vasu; and family friends, Melvin Murphy and Danny DiSalvo.
David Wright, Daniel Wright, Brock Vasu, Keith Arnold, and Kaden Casey will serve as pallbearers. Danton Wright and Deklan Wright will serve as honorary pallbearers.
A visitation will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023, from 1-2:00 p.m. at Chandler Memorial Funeral Home prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of East Texas, P.O. Box 132899, Tyler, Texas 75713.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.