Pat Bryan
TYLER — Services for Patricia Patterson Bryan, 88, of Tyler will be held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Pike Wisner officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mrs. Bryan passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021 in Tyler. She was born June 21, 1933 in San Antonio, TX to Sam and Grace Patterson. She was the youngest of the 4 children.
Patricia was a devout member of First Baptist Church, always willing to serve in whatever capacity was needed. She loved her Lord and Savior and spent her life in service to Him. She taught 5th grade Sunday School on Sundays and GA’s on Wednesdays. Missions was always first and foremost to her. It was because of her that her granddaughter was adopted from China. She served in many roles for the Women’s Forum and Garden Club, as well as enjoying more than one Birthday group. She was also an avid animal lover, rescuing and caring for many during her lifetime. Patricia loved her friends, traveling and going out to eat.
Patricia was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, H.V. Bryan and their daughter Karen Bryan Phillips. She is survived by her loving family including her daughter, Kaye Bryan; her granddaughter, Karen Grace Bryan; and her fur babies, Tiki, Pippin, Poppy, and Baby Cat.
Pallbearers will be Jim Bearden, Pat Walters, Paul Patterson, Danny Bryan, Dennis Robinson, Jim Mason and Robert Watson.
Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.
If desired memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Lottie Moon Missions, Samaritan’s Purse, or an animal charity of your choice.