Pastor Thomas W. Nance
TYLER — Funeral services for Pastor Thomas W. Nance, 74, Tyler, are scheduled for 11:00 am on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Gee’s Memorial Church with Rev. Margarett Dixson as eulogist. Social distancing and face masks are required. Burial will be in Piney Grove Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Rev. Nance passed on June 25, 2022. He was born June 1, 1948.
Public viewing will be Friday, July 1, 2022 from 2:30 - 8:00 pm at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.