Pastor Kevin O’Neal Johnson

Pastor Johnson passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the University of Texas Southwestern Clements Hospital. He was born in Jacksonville, TX to T J Johnson and Bertha Cantley Johnson.
Most recently, Kevin served as the Senior Pastor of the New Zion Baptist Church in Hawkins, Texas but began his public ministry at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church. He attended Bullard Schools, Tyler Junior College, the University of Phoenix, and Jacksonville Baptist Theological Seminary. His public ministry spanned over 30 years as he pastored Shady Grove Baptist Church, Tyler, TX; Enterprise Baptist Church, Bay City, TX; and founded both Real Faith Works Ministries and Christ Disciples Fellowship Church. Pastor Johnson has many accolades to his credit from hosting a radio broadcast to writing newspaper articles. He was involved in various community activities. He was an excellent communicator and as a Pastor, he earned the nickname of “KO” (Knockout Johnson) because of his fervent preaching. If you knew him, you would know nothing meant more to him than obedience to God and discipling others to walk more closely with Him.
Kevin was preceded in death by his mother, Bertha Lee Johnson of Bullard, TX and his brother, Elgin Johnson of Bullard, TX. He is survived by his loving family which includes his wife, Tamma Johnson of Bullard; father, T J Johnson of Bullard; son, Matthew Johnson (Katherin) of Bullard; sister, Darlene Marshall of Tyler; brother, Tony Johnson (Ester); brother, Timothy Johnson (Kim); sister, Tammy Johnson; brother, Keith Johnson (Guerda); sister, Teresa Marion (Dimitri); sister-in-law, Penny Johnson; all of Bullard, TX. Other survivors include nephew, Chris Marshall (Irma) of Austin, niece, Holly Chitundu (Brian) of Denville, NJ; niece, Ashley Johnson of Arlington, VA; nephew, Aaron Johnson of Denton; nephew, Trevor Johnson (Alyssa) of Tyler; nephews, Alex Johnson Austin Hibbler, Spenser Johnson Beau Johnson, of Bullard; nieces, Lauren Johnson, Darla Hibbler, and Madison Hibbler of Bullard; great nephews, Ke’Shaun, Kameron and Malachi of Troup; Jay of Austin; and great niece, Micah of Austin; and many more who celebrate his life and legacy.
Public viewing will be Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.