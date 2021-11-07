Pamela Wing-O’Connor
TYLER — Pamela Wing-O’Connor passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021 in Tyler, Texas, surrounded by her family. She was born December 26, 1958 in Greeley, Colorado to Donald and Alice Constantz.
Pamela graduated from the University of Colorado at Boulder, where she majored in communications. Before retiring earlier this year, she spent the last near-decade working in financial services, assisting top-tier advisors and managing office operations with Vasso and Associates in Tyler.
Pamela was known for her resilience. She had the ability to light up any room she walked into and will be remembered for carrying herself with grace, dignity, and?most of all?kindness. She amazed and inspired many and was a supportive and loving presence in the lives of her friends, family, and colleagues.
Pamela was preceded in death by her father, Don Constantz and sister, Susan O’Brien. She is survived by loving family members, including her husband, Michael O’Connor; mother, Alice Constantz; siblings, Patricia Schultz (Todd Schultz) and Michael Constantz (Cathy Constantz); children, Lindsay Logan (Patrick Logan), Jacqueline Scheer (Ryan Scheer), and Brody Wing, and her loyal Cavapoo, Theodore (a.k.a. “Ted”). She was a beloved “Mimi” to her grandchildren, Finley, Hudson, and Beckett.
If desired, memorials may be made in Pamela’s name to the Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701 (www.hospiceofeasttexas.org) or the National Breast Cancer Foundation’s National Mammography Program, P.O. Box 676910, Dallas, TX 75267-6910 (www.nationalbreastcancer.org/national-mammography-program.com).