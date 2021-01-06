Pamela Sue Thompson

Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing for the afternoon. High 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Overcast with showers at times. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.