Pamela Sue Thompson

Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Friday, January 8, 2021, at Cottle Funeral Home Chapel, Troup.
She was a retired registered nurse. She loved her family with all her heart. She was a member of a Methodist church.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband Tommy Thompson of Troup; sister-in-law and husband, Ann and Danny Hamrick of Houston; niece and husband, Danielle and Will Coggins of Little Rock, AR.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, Texas, 75701.