Pamela Reena Griffin
JACKSONVILLE — Pam was born June 21, 1954, to Barbara and James Dickerson. She married James Griffin on January 1, 1981.
She was preceded in death by her parents James and Barbara Dickerson, and her sister Paula Lowe.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years James Griffin, stepson James T. Griffin, granddaughter Allie Griffin, nieces Jamie Dorsey (Garrett and Maddie Hawes) Brandy and Keith Wilburn (Travis Wilburn). Her brothers and sisters-in-law Jeff Lowe, Tom and Lana Griffin (Stacia Griffin), Marilyn and David Tietz (Laura and David Jr.) and Robert Griffin. As well as numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, and many friends. Services will be held at J-C Cowboy Church in Bullard Saturday August 19, 2023, at 10am.
J-C Cowboy Church of Cherokee County
9530 FM 855 W Bullard, TX 75757.