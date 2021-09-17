Ozell Ward
BEAUMONT — Public viewing for Mr. Ozel Ward will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 from 4 PM to 6 PM at Sadler Furneral Home, 200 Shawnee St., Nacogdoches, TX 75961 Closed Casket graveside services will be held 2 PM Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Pine Grove Cemetery 6005 Texas Highway Seven.
Mr. Ward, a father and loving grandfather passed on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in Beaumont Texas were he resided with his daughter, Elizabeth Nardean and her family. Nacogdoches county was the birthplace of the Mr. Ward. He lived in Nacogdoches County until his health begin to fail. Mr. Ward was a long time member of Johnson Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church where he served in several positions including chairman of the Stewart board, adults Sunday school teacher, choir member, Bible study teacher Lay minister, trustee board member, Bible study teacher and he also served in district meetings. Mr. ward was a trustee of the HBC, Texas College bored and delegate to the general conference. He had a passion for singing and sang with his church choir. Mr. Ward was employed at NIBCO Inc. in Nacogdoches and later retired from Nacogdoches ISD.
He was preceded in death race wife Naomi Wilson Ward, his father and mother, plays in at the ward his siblings O.D, Margi Nell, ID, AL, (Ray) and, Arthur Eugene, (Duck), Ward.
Mr. Ward leaves to cherish his loving memory his devoted daughter and son-in-law with whom he took immense pride in, Elizabeth Liz Nardean Ward-Haynes and Edler Terry Haynes; four grandchildren Tre, Leo, Na and Messiah; two loving sister-in-laws Ruth Garrett-Ward wife of the late RAY WARD, Betty Wilson-Ward sister of the Late Naomi Wilson-Ward. Special life long friends Diane Simmons and Linda Garrett both of Nacogdoches ,and a host of other nephews nieces cousins relatives and friends.