Otto Burke Berndt
TYLER — A Celebration of Life service for Otto Burke Berndt, 78, of Tyler, Texas, will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at First Christian Church with Chris Pulliam officiating. The service will also be livestreamed. The link will be available at www.fcctyler.org.
Otto Burke Berndt passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Tyler, Texas. He was born March 21, 1942 in Wichita Falls to Otto E. Berndt and Jewel Burke Berndt.
Otto resided in Tyler for the last 40 years. He adored his family, friends, and two cats Sissy and Sam. He always put everyone before himself. Anyone that knew him knew his love for cars, motorcycles, and anything fast. If it wasn’t fast, he wasn’t interested. He had a nickname for everyone. He loved to playfully tease and joke around. He obtained a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy in 1965 at The University of Texas at Austin and practiced pharmacy for 45 years. He retired to do the things he loved, selling motorcycles and driving cars. Otto served in a variety of roles at First Christian Church. It was important to Otto to care for people in need. He took care of his parents, friends, family, and strangers, whether it was changing the oil in your car, visiting a friend in the hospital, giving advice, fixing anything around the house, and the list goes on. Otto will be deeply missed by many.
Otto was preceded in death by his parents, Otto E. Berndt and Jewel Berndt; sister, Mary Ann Howell; daughter, Gail Berndt Linam; Mother and Father-in-Law, Sandy and Duke Portnoy.
Otto is survived by wife, Betty Berndt; children, Kristy Berndt Wims and husband Danny, Elizabeth Schwarz and husband Tim, Mike Sharpe; grandchildren, Luke Wims, Jake Wims, and Rachel Schwarz.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Aaron, Barry Hanson, Glenn Harrison, Prissy McMillion, Gary Pullin, David Sherrouse, and Jim Swan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) at www.MADD.org or First Christian Church at www.fcctyler.org/give.html. To view online obituary, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com
