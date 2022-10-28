Oto Brandon Funderburgh
Oto Brandon Funderburgh
TYLER — Oto Brandon Funderburgh, 39, passed away on August 30, 2022. He was born August 6, 1983 to parents Odis B Funderburgh and Tresa Hearon. He is survived by his mother, sisters’ Kimberly G. Thorn, Kathy R. Hykel, and brother Odis K. Funderburgh.
 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed