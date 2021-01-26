Otis Naron
CHANDLER — A celebration of the life of Otis Naron, 65, of Chandler, is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Pleasant Retreat United Methodist Church of Tyler with Rev. Richard Luna officiating.
Mr. Naron passed away January 22, 2021 in Tyler.
Thomas Otis Naron, III, was born October 20, 1955 in Rosenberg, Texas, the son of Thomas Otis Naron, Jr. and Trona La Juana (Wilson) Zucknick. He was a member of the Pleasant Retreat United Methodist Church where he currently served as their music minister since 2008. His love of music extended beyond the church as he frequently played at local restaurants including San Pedros in Chandler as well as Stanley’s, Breakers and Lola’s in Tyler. Otis was a fourth generation Texan who enjoyed reading about Texas History, traveling and fiddling with various gadgets. As a young man, Otis attended Slumber Falls Church Camp in New Braunfels, which would leave a lasting impact on his life as he would later return to serve as counselor and finally, program director. Otis watched as his children and grandchildren attended camp at Slumber Falls. In his own words, “the place that shaped my faith, my family, my friends and my future... I spent time singing hymns, camp songs (always have my guitar) and time in prayer.”
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia Judy Naron and stepfather, Frederick Zucknick.
Survivors include children, Jennifer Naron-Crites and husband Nic of Springtown, Thomas Otis “Tommy” Naron, IV and wife Stephanie of Leander; siblings, Katherine Friedrich of Granbury, Patricia Hammock of Durant, Oklahoma, Frederick Zucknick, Jr. of Granbury; and grandchildren, Gage Crites, Jacob Burton, Kaden Crites, Joshua Burton, Wren Crites, Caitlin Naron, Tyler Naron and Grace Naron.
For anyone unable to attend, the Pleasant Retreat United Methodist Church Group Facebook Page will be live-streaming his services.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.
