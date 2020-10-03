Otha “Meme” Brooks Williams
JACKSONVILLE — Graveside Services for Otha “Meme” Brooks Williams, 65 of Jacksonville will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, 11:00 am at Jacksonville City Cemetery, Jacksonville, TX. Arrangements under the Direction Mercy McGowan Funeral Home, Jacksonville, TX. Visitation from 8:00 am - 5:00 pm., Friday, October 2, 2020 at the funeral home. Meme passed away September 25, 2020 in a Tyler hospital. She was born August 1, 1955 in Jacksonville, TX to the late R.T. and Lula Mae Williams. Meme is survived by son Todd Brooks, adopted daughter LaKetha Jones; God-son Louis Guthrie; granddaughters Deidre Brooks, Zakahia Jones; grandsons JaVolis Hurd, Justin Brown; Six great-grandchildren; brother Elmer Williams; sisters Shirley Wagoner, Myrtle Sherman, Bobbie Smith, Sue Whitaker, Terri Williams Hill and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
