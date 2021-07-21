Otha Edwards Waters
TYLER — Graveside services for Otha Edwards Waters, Jr., 93, of Tyler will be held at Starrville Cemetery in Starrville on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Jamie Eitson officiating, under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Otha went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, July 18, 2021 in Tyler.
He was born on May 28, 1928 in Eureka, Tx. to Otha Earnest, Sr. and Myrtle Waters.
O.E., as every one called him, was married to Betty on April 3, 1943. They were married over 77 years and had 3 children, Bobby Joe, Suzan (Sue Ann) and Bruce Edward. He had 6 grandchildren, Sandy Crouch, Bobby Nick, Jr., Justin Nick, Bill Waters, Tera Walker and BJ Waters; 8 great-grandchildren, Zackery, Holeigh, Emaleigh, Ty, Kirsten, Lane, Bailey and Kate and one great-great-grandchild, Waylon.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Joe, Bobby Sr., Bobby Jr., Justin, Bill, BJ, Kevin, Josh, Kenzek, Zackery, Ty and Lane.
He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. RIP Daddy, Popo, PawPaw, PepPaw and “Poop”.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from 5:30-7:00 pm at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.