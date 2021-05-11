Orville Ray Terry
WHITEHOUSE — Orville Ray Terry, 95, was born on July 11, 1925 in Whitehouse, Texas. He was welcomed into his eternal home on Saturday evening, May 8, 2021, at Hospice of East Texas.
Ray attended Whitehouse schools, and joined the US Air Force on November 24, 1942. He was honorably discharged on September 20, 1945.
He served in WWII in Europe, stationed at Horsham-St. Faith Airfield, Norwich England from January 4, 1944 until December 27, 1944 where he achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was assigned to the USAAF 458th Bomb Group, 753rd Squadron, and participated in over 30 combat bombing missions. His military specialty was Waist Gunner/Belly Turret Gunner on the B24 “Liberator”.
He was presented the Purple Heart on 2 separate occasions. He was also awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Army Air Medal with 5 Oak Leaf Clusters, and the EAME Campaign Medal with 3 Bronze campaign stars.
On January 6, 1945, he married Marie McBride. They were blessed with a son, Ronnye Ray Terry, on February 7, 1946 and were married for 27 years until her death on February 8, 1972.
On June 2, 1972, he and Nancy Newkirk married. Ray and Nancy were selected as Mr. and Mrs. Yesteryear in 1998 and remained active in the community until Nancy’s death on January 18, 2006.
Ray was predeceased by his parents, Richard Oliver (Dick) and Sallie Mae Terry; brother, Coy Terry; Marie Terry, Nancy Terry, and great-nephew Matthew Abel Terry.
To cherish his memory, Ray leaves behind his son Ronnye Ray Terry and wife Rhonda of Wills Point; nephews Larry D. Terry, Tyler and Mike Terry and wife Sandi, Whitehouse, great-nephew Samuel Austin Terry; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; close friends and helpers Tobias and Cynthia Rodriguez; and numerous other friends.
Visitation will be at Burks-Walker-Tippet Funeral Home in Tyler on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 5:30-7:00 pm.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 10:30 am at the Whitehouse Cemetery with Von Dawson will officiating, under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Bullard Lodge 785 will conduct the Masonic service. Master Andy Golube will officiate with Adam Penny, John Hendricks, Scott Lewis, Dee Merit, Doug Scruggs, Robert Scazzie, William Garcia Jr., and Jay Brooks serving as pallbearers.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation, P.O. Box 130727, Tyler TX, 75713 or to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701
