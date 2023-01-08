Orville R. Bevel, Jr.
CHANDLER — Funeral services for Orville Bevel, Jr., 91, of Chandler, are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 9, 2023, at West Lake Baptist Church with Bro. Lee Evans officiating. Interment will follow at Rock Hill Cemetery under the direction of Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. Bevel passed away on January 4, 2023, in Tyler.
Orville Ray Bevel, Jr. was born on December 10, 1931, in Carbondale, Illinois, the son of Orville Ray Bevel, Sr. and Lola (Sadler) Bevel. He graduated from Carbondale High School, where he was a talented 3rd baseman for the baseball team. Orville even received an offer to play for the minor leagues after graduation, but instead, he attended Georgia Tech, graduating with a bachelor’s degree. He then enlisted in the United States Army, where he served from 1954 to 1956, obtaining the rank of captain. After his honorable discharge from the military, he started his own refuse company. He landed the job of a lifetime at the age of 56 as Vice President of Sales with Pennzoil, where he worked for nearly 15 years before his retirement at the age of 69. Orville was a devoted member of West Lake Baptist Church. During his free time, he enjoyed fishing, golfing, and baseball and was an avid reader and lover of music. His family and friends will remember him as outgoing, friendly, and kind.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara L. Bevel; son, Gregory Lewis; grandson, Brian Lewis, and sister, Sharon Beitel.
Survivors include his children, Lisa Carter and husband Bob of Lambertville, Michigan, Kent Bevel of Arizona, Tom Lewis of Louisville, Kentucky, Susan Novak and husband Michael of Indianapolis, Indiana; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Ronny Brownlow, Ronnie Lawrence, Gary Dennis, Rich Franko, Mike Novak, Bob Carter, Jerry Terry, and Ron Jefferies will serve as pallbearers.
A visitation will be held on Monday, January 9, 2023, from 10-11:00 a.m. at West Lake Baptist Church prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pets Fur People, 1823 CR 386 Tyler, Texas 75708.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home family.